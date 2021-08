Brightcove is the lead sponsor at the upcoming CASBAA OTT Summit 2018 on 21 March 2018. To be held at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the OTT Summit 2018 is the only industry event that is dedicated to addressing trends, insights and best practices around the new reality of TV.

Delegates can expect to learn more about OTT business models, content and monetisation strategies, the role of AI, sports OTT, bridging the divide between telcos and mobile network operators, regulatory and many more.