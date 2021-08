This November, Brightcove Asia is up for the Movember challenge! Here’s to marvellous moustaches, uni-brows or healthier physique! Join us as we showcase our fine work with Happy Hour drinks at the Brightcove Bar on November, 30th, 2016. If you would like to support Brightcove’s Movember warriors, you can do so here to make a contribution, and to leave an encouraging word on someone's stache-growing progress!