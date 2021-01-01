Broadcast Industry’s Unrivaled Event Transforms with Brightcove

BRINGING THE INDUSTRY TOGETHER While participants couldn’t gather in Las Vegas, NAB Show Express brought them together with a digital experience complete with broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media

streams. 40,000 Industry professionals accessed NAB Show Express since launch

Industry professionals accessed NAB Show Express since launch 1,600,000 minutes of video content consumed

minutes of video content consumed 1,479 Exhibitors in the exclusive online marketplace

Exhibitors in the exclusive online marketplace 200+ On-demand video sessions

On-demand video sessions 66% Of all viewers were experiencing a NAB Show for the first time

Of all viewers were experiencing a NAB Show for the first time 45 DAYS To create the NAB Show Express platform

NAB Show® is the annual trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is a global gathering of content professionals from the media, entertainment and technology industries and attracts close to 100,000 attendees from 165 countries along with 1,500+ exhibitors. This pinnacle event is the eighth largest trade show in the United States and is considered to be an unrivaled source for those seeking to create superior audio and visual experiences.

WHAT DIDN’T HAPPEN IN VEGAS

Scheduled to be held over four days in Las Vegas, the 2020 NAB Show was cancelled due to the global pandemic. But for the organizers of the event, it has always been more than a show—it has been a vital way to serve the broadcast community with inspiration and information that unifies their creative goals. Quite simply, this connection and outreach to the global community could not just wait until the following year. A solution needed to be found. One that would come as close as possible to replicating the energy, insight and camaraderie that would have taken place as thousands of people physically converged under the roof of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Video is essential to keeping our community together. Brightcove’s video technology, including their reliability, scalability, and integration, kept our audiences engaged and informed, making this a big success. Dorian Sullivan VP of Audience Development, National Association of Broadcasters

924,876 SQUARE FEET, NOW AVAILABLE ON YOUR SCREEN

NAB Show in Las Vegas would now appear in a different location—your screen. Called NAB Show Express, this two-day digital event featured video on-demand assets for conference sessions, real-time video clips on social channels, and eight-hours of streamed content daily, all powered by Brightcove’s® industry-leading video platform. Created in just 45 business days by the NAB Show team in partnership with Brightcove, NAB Show Express was built to let viewers create their own experience at their own pace. They could design their own schedule, explore and engage with exhibitors, access a resource library, watch speakers, listen to experts, and tap into a wealth of ideas spanning the media, entertainment and technology industries. Brightcove had already been a trusted partner of the NAB Show for 9 years, supporting the organization’s live stream and keynote events plus on-demand video. This latest initiative, NAB Show Express, pushed the capabilities of Brightcove even further as it kept audiences engaged with a seamless digital 24/7 experience.

BEYOND THE SHOW

NAB Show has always searched for ways to further engage with its audience before and after its in-person events, and the creation of NAB Show Express made those efforts even more robust. With plans to develop more on-demand content plus micro events and other audience engagement, video will continue to play a key role in NAB’s future. “Video is by far one of the most effective ways to reach people,” said Dorian Sullivan, VP of Audience Development for NAB. “We know it has incredible potential.” As NAB Show continues its mission of educating and inspiring while bringing the industry together, Brightcove looks forward to both pioneering and powering the bold initiatives that will engage a creative and enthusiastic worldwide audience