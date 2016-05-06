Customer loyalty is priceless. Satisfied customers make up a healthy portion of repeat business, and they’re more likely to send first-rate referrals your way. But, in order to grow and retain a loyal customer base, it’s crucial to provide support that delights and exceeds customer expectations. That’s where video comes in.
Big names like Brit & Co uses DIY inspirational "how to" videos and online classes that boost the overall customer experience. Small business accounting software provider Xero has taken this idea a step further, creating Xero TV, an entire video library of product guides and information. Extending that idea, Mary Kay and Tableau offer customers educational videos explaining how to do more with, and get more value from, their products—a creative approach that also drives upsells.
80% improvement in customer retention rate after watching a video12
44% of people prefer to watch a video, while 4% prefer reading a manual and 5% favor speaking to an expert13
47% of customer service/customer experience teams are already supported by video14
Video-led Marketing Experiences Attract, Retain and Grow Xero To 1 Million Subscribers