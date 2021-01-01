Crush Quotas with Effective Sales Videos

Video Takes Your Sales Process to the Next Level.

"Show, don’t tell" is a common mantra of top sales professionals. And that makes video a natural fit for engaging prospects. In fact, sales teams using video see a 38% lift in quota attainment, thanks to the added insight into buyer interests provided by analyzing video viewing behaviors.15

Businesses are Closing More Deals with Video

Direct sales teams who start by including video content in parts of their sales process are finding the results too good not to leverage it elsewhere. For example, software company HCSS has created a learning center on their website where potential customers can view a series of short videos answering questions related to products and services.

Channel sales and franchise organizations are using video as an effective and scalable way to deliver consistent messaging and training to their partners and franchisees. Dunkin' Brands relies on video to keep its 2,000 global franchisees informed of new products, best practices, and service updates. Similarly, SilverLine Athletics shares live streamed and on-demand video content with over 45 partners to promote hundreds of sporting events every year.