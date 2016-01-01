Telefónica O2 Ireland Selects Brightcove Platform for Online Video Initiatives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., September 1, 2010 – Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Telefónica O2 Ireland has chosen Brightcove to support a host of new online video initiatives, including highly popular live events like the recent intimate gig, “A Night in with Westlife”. O2, a leading provider of mobile services and communications solutions to more than 1.7 million customers in Ireland, is taking advantage of the wide-ranging innovations in the Brightcove platform to deliver high quality, interactive online video experiences.

“Video provides a powerful means for our customers to interact with and share O2 content, which leads to more time spent across our Web properties and higher levels of customer engagement,” said Jonnie Cahill, Head of Communications and Sponsorships at O2 Ireland. “The Brightcove platform enables us to easily deliver a variety of video initiatives, from major live concert events with top artists in the region to user generated content for promotions and contests.”

With Brightcove, O2 has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing online video content, as well as for delivering interactive, high quality live feeds for major events. The Brightcove-powered “A Night in with Westlife” event on August 20th was available to fans from Ireland, UK and Germany to watch the popular Irish group perform.

Leading up to the event, O2 also published a variety of backstage video interviews and footage of Westlife using the Brightcove platform to help drive attendance for the main live event. Fans were also able to upload videos of their own prior to the event, while cross promotions were done on O2blueroom.ie, Facebook and Twitter thanks to Brightcove’s easy integration with third party social networks and sites.

“O2 continues to introduce a variety of innovative content programs and generate tremendous interest in its online video initiatives,” said Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove. “With Brightcove, O2 is able to deliver a high quality, interactive experience to millions of customers. The successful Westlife event is a great example of the power and flexibility of the Brightcove platform, and we anticipate many more successful video initiatives from O2 in the future.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 48 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

