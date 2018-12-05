Rick Hanson Joins Brightcove as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON – December 5, 2018 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Rick Hanson as Chief Revenue Officer, a new role for the company. A senior sales executive with over 25 years of experience developing high performing teams, Hanson will oversee the global sales organization including all customer facing direct sales, channel sales, and professional services organizations. He will report to CEO, Jeff Ray.

“Rick is a seasoned sales executive with a proven track record for achieving revenue goals and developing sales teams worldwide. With Rick’s leadership and deep expertise, we are confident the company will achieve faster, more consistent revenue growth around the globe,” Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove, said. “We are thrilled to have Rick join the company at this exciting time and truly believe he is the ideal leader to help usher Brightcove into the next phase of growth.”

“Video is rapidly becoming a central component of the marketing and revenue strategies for companies in a variety of industries. Brightcove’s leadership in this market, combined with its industry leading products and services, puts it in a great position to benefit from these positive market trends,” Rick Hanson said. “I look forward to joining the Brightcove team and working with sales leadership to maximize these opportunities and guide the company to breakout growth.”

About Rick Hanson

Rick Hanson joins Brightcove from CA Technologies, where he served as SVP & GM of North America and was responsible for the America's team sales efforts with the top global 1000 and Fortune 1000 accounts in market leading areas. Prior to CA Technologies, Rick served as EVP of Global Sales for Skyport Systems, a venture-backed company in the hyper converged infrastructure space. Before Skyport Systems, Rick oversaw HP’s software business, where he was responsible for the company’s $4 billion global software sales organization. Additionally, Rick spent 14 years at RSA as Vice President of Worldwide Sales Engineering & Sales Methodology Training and Area Sales Director where he built the global sales engineering organization for RSA Security from the ground up. Rick began his career by enlisting in the United States Air Force.

