Lycos & MTV Networks Veterans Join Brightcove Management Team

CAMBRIDGE, MASS - JULY 17, 2006 - Internet TV pioneer Brightcove announced today two key additions to its management team. Scot Rosenblum has been named chief financial officer (CFO), bringing deep experience in the financial and operational management of high growth companies. MTV Networks veteran Tony Dunaif will join as vice president for content partnerships and international development, with an extensive track record of success in cross-platform, international media businesses.

"Scot and Tony round out our leadership hires and, together with our seasoned executive management team, provide a world class foundation for growth and expansion" said Jeremy Allaire, founder and chief executive officer of Brightcove. "They bring tremendous perspective and experience as we forge relationships and build our business around the world."

Scot Rosenblum has more than 20 years of experience as a financial executive. Scot served as the Senior Vice President of Global Mergers and Acquisitions and Strategic Planning at Lycos and was responsible for the strategic planning, acquisitions and minority investments. Before joining Lycos, Scot co-founded and served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Individual Investor Group. During this time, he guided the company through its initial public offering, oversaw operations, sales and marketing. Scot joins Brightcove from WordWave where he was CFO. As part of his CFO responsibilities, Scot helped WordWave refinance the company, grow revenues and profits through internal product launches and acquisitions and sell the company to a strategic buyer.

Tony Dunaif most recently served as Senior Vice President for Business Development and Strategy at MTV Networks. He successfully oversaw the identification and development of new businesses, revenue streams and strategic plans that supported and enhanced the MTV brand. He played a key role in developing initiatives in the worlds of Hispanic Media, Video on Demand, HDTV, Broadband, Gaming, Wireless, Satellite Radio, and other forms of new media. Dunaif was also one of eight MTVN Diversity Leaders charged with furthering the company's successful diversity initiative. Prior to MTV, Dunaif held key positions with the Markle Foundation, Grey Entertainment & Media, DCA Advertising and Wunderman.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an open Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is a private company led by a management team that includes senior executives from Allaire, Macromedia, ATG, Comcast, Lycos, News Corp., MediaVest, and Discovery Networks.

