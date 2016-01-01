IAC Inks Partnership with Brightcove to Launch Internet Video Initiatives

Ticketmaster, Citysearch, and 23/6 First to Participate

New York, NY and Cambridge, MA - Dec 19, 2007 - Brightcove, the leading Internet TV platform, and IAC (Nasdaq: IACI) today announced a wide-ranging agreement giving IAC businesses the opportunity to launch comprehensive high quality Internet video initiatives with Brightcove. Ticketmaster, Citysearch and 23/6 are among the first IAC brands to utilize Brightcove's platform to create, manage, publish, distribute and monetize video on the Web.

Under the terms of the agreement, any IAC business can easily use Brightcove's on-demand platform to publish video content to their websites, manage syndication and viral distribution, integrate advertising, and launch independent or integrated consumer media campaigns.

IAC has been a minority stakeholder in Brightcove since December 2006, and today's announcement deepens the existing relationship between the two companies.

"Brightcove is in tune with the new content consumers want and has been able to recognize the need for effective video distribution in a world where computer screens are replacing television screens," said Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO of IAC. "By making this platform available across IAC we can continue to deepen engagement with our online audiences, expand the reach of our brands, and open powerful new revenue streams through online video advertising across our sites."

With 171 million unique monthly users worldwide, IAC's network of sites ranks as the 8th largest in the world (comScore, October 2007).

"IAC is an extremely innovative and dynamic media conglomerate with some of the most recognizable brands on the Web today," said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and CEO of Brightcove. "We are extremely excited to have been chosen to help IAC's businesses transform their online properties into rich Internet TV destinations."

IAC operates leading and diversified businesses in sectors being transformed by the Internet, online and offline... our mission is to harness the power of interactivity to make daily life easier and more productive for people all over the world. To view a full list of the companies of IAC, visit http://iac.com.

Brightcove is an Internet TV platform that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including A&E Television Networks, CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, National Geographic, The New York Times Company, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

In July 2007, Brightcove opened its first international office in London, UK with a customer base that includes British Sky Broadcasting, Channel 4, Emap, Guardian News & Media, Hachette Filipacchi UK, IPC Media, Sony BMG UK, Telegraph Media Group, and UKTV.

For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com

