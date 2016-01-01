The Humane Society of the United States Teams with Brightcove for New Online and Mobile Video Initiatives

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2011 - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), the nation’s largest animal protection organization is pleased to announce that it has teamed with Brightcove, the leading online video platform, to launch new online and mobile video offerings. The Brightcove platform enables The HSUS to deliver a fully integrated, high-quality video experience for its website, humanesociety.org, while also easily expanding the reach of its video initiatives to popular mobile and HTML5-compatible devices.

“Our award-winning videos showcase The Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue operations, undercover investigations, and more – and this partnership with Brightcove takes it to the next level,” said Michael Markarian, chief operating officer at The Humane Society of the United States. “With Brightcove, we have switched to a speedier, more reliable streaming video provider, expanded the selection of videos, and added new channels. Visitors to humanesociety.org now have access to faster-loading videos and higher-quality playback experiences so they can help spread the word about our work to celebrate animals and confront cruelty.”

Leveraging the Brightcove platform, The HSUS’ development team has created a high-quality video experience that reaches well beyond the desktop computer. Brightcove’s range of mobile video capabilities make it easy for the organization to reach Android devices, iPhones and iPads, as well as deliver iTunes HD podcasts. Now the organization’s video content can reach the widest audience possible while still delivering a high quality, branded user experience regardless of device or browser.

“We are excited to help the HSUS expand the reach of its video initiatives and educate more consumers throughout the country on a variety of animal-related topics,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Video is a tremendous tool for the HSUS to help further its mission and engage with supporters, and we are proud to be the platform of choice for this important organization.”

About The Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States is the nation’s largest animal protection organization — backed by 11 million Americans, or one of every 28. For more than a half-century, The HSUS has been fighting for the protection of all animals through advocacy, education and hands-on programs. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty — On the web at humanesociety.org.

Follow The HSUS on Twitter. See our work for animals on your iPhone by searching "HumaneTV" in the App Store.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

