Diane Hessan Joins Brightcove’s Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA - March 16, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Diane Hessan, successful business executive, marketing authority and serial entrepreneur, has been elected to Brightcove’s board of directors.

Hessan is currently Chairman of C Space, an innovative market research company that was acquired by Omnicom in 2011. During her 13 years as CEO, she led C Space in achieving exponential growth, building an organization of over 500 people with offices in 12 countries and “a Blue Chip client list that would make a Madison Avenue giant jealous,” according to Advertising Age.

“Diane is the perfect choice for Brightcove at this stage of our company,” said David Mendels, Brightcove’s CEO. “Diane has a deep understanding of the challenges facing today’s CMOs and their marketing teams. We believe that her expertise, together with her business operations and public company experience, will help us capture the incredible opportunities that the exponential growth of video offers us, especially with digital marketers and enterprises.”

“Brightcove is looking to solve a big problem for marketers and enterprises,” said Hessan. “And what’s even more exciting for me are the rave reviews I’ve heard about the company in my conversations with customers, analysts, and tech industry insiders. It isn’t often that you find a company that is delivering outstanding products, executing well in market, and continually innovating. Brightcove is doing all three.”

Hessan earned an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University. She has extensive experience serving on boards, including Panera, Eastern Bank, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mass Challenge, and Tufts University. She co-authored the Business Week best seller Customer-Centered Growth with Richard Whiteley, which examined how today's successful companies are achieving explosive growth. She has received numerous business awards and, in her spare time, founded The Sound Bytes, an a cappella group that sings about business.

