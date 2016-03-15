Coconuts Media Selects Brightcove to Power Online Video Across Ten City Portals in Asia

Singapore, 15 March, 2016 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Coconuts Media, a fast-growing online regional news network, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power video for each of its ten local city websites spanning the Asian region.

Founded in 2011, Coconuts Media is a network of local city websites that harnesses social media and video to amplify news coverage of urban areas in Asia. Coconuts Media sites are currently running in Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar, and according to the publisher they see 14.6 million visitors on all platforms combined and 5.5 million unique visitors per month. With its video channel, Coconuts TV, the publisher features short videos on the alternative, untold stories of Asia comprising local news, trends, travel and cultural content.

Coconuts Media selected Brightcove given its track record of working with the world’s most admired publishers, enabling them to publish, manage and monetise their video content. With Brightcove’s fast HTML5 player, Coconuts Media is able to deliver a high-quality video playback experience across any device or browser, regardless of bandwidth and connection speeds that vary from country to country across Asia. As Coconuts looks to launch in more cities, Video Cloud offers the organisation the scalability it needs to easily adapt its video publishing architecture for future growth.

Coconuts Media’s revenue model involves monetisation of video content through sponsorships and advertising. With Video Cloud, Coconuts Media was able to deploy an ad-supported business model with pre-roll ads, and integration with leading ad solutions such as Google’s DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP), Atex and Tribal Fusion/Exponential.

“From mini-documentaries to humorous and irreverent videos covering current news and events, the kind of content we serve has always been a differentiating factor,” said Byron Perry, Founder and Managing Director at Coconuts Media. “As we expanded into new cities since our launch and gained more followers, we realised that we needed to manage our own distribution channel, monetise our content and future-proof our technology. We saw that Brightcove was trusted by some of the world’s leading publishers, and that was a tipping point to go with Video Cloud as we strive to grow Coconuts Media into a world class publisher. With Brightcove underpinning our video publishing workflow, we are all set to take our unique type of local content flavour to new territories.”

“Coconuts Media represents a young, ambitious and exciting breed of new media publishing startups aspiring to level the playing field with the more established media giants,” said Tomer Azenkot, Vice President of Asia at Brightcove. “We are witnessing a revolutionary rise of new online news media players in Asia, buoyed by non-traditional and innovative companies like Coconuts Media, and its big push towards video. With a potent combination of a unique voice, a special blend of hyperlocal content for each city, and video at the center of its editorial and monetisation strategies, Coconuts’ future looks bright. We are extremely proud to be supporting Coconuts Media as it continues to make its mark in the region.”

