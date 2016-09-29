Brightcove Wins Two Audience Choice Awards From Chief Content Officer Magazine

BOSTON, September 29, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, received two Audience Choice Awards from Chief Content Officer Magazine (CCO), a publication of the Content Marketing Institute (CMI) and the first globally-distributed magazine devoted to the fast-growing, evolving field of content marketing. Brightcove was honored with the overall Audience Choice award, as well as the Audience Choice award for Distribution/Promotion/Findability at Content Marketing World, held Sept. 6- 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. Companies that were included in CCO’s 2016 Content Marketing Tech Leadership Guide were eligible for the awards. Winners will be recognized in CCO’s October issue.

“Brightcove is honored to be recognized by CCO, a go-to resource for content marketers,” said Caren Cioffi, general manager and senior vice president, Brightcove. “Today’s modern consumer buys differently and is fundamentally changing the way content marketers reach them. At the same time, CMOs are increasingly owning responsibility for top line results. As a result, we’re seeing modern marketers adopting video to engage and convert customers across all phases of the customer journey. Thousands of companies like Starwood, Xero, and Sotheby’s are using Brightcove technology to drive customer engagement and create a richer, deeper customer experience.”

Audience Choice Award winners were judged on being proven leaders, technology focused, and a fit across one of three technology categories - creation/workflow/experience, distribution/promotion/findability, and analytics/data/optimization.

“There are literally thousands of content marketing technology companies out there and it can be hard to find the true trend setters and bar raisers,” explains Peter Loibl, Vice President of Sales, Content Marketing Institute. “We launched the Content Marketing Tech Leadership Guide and Audience Choice Awards to help marketers find platforms that have demonstrated true leadership and vision in the ever changing content marketing space. The audience has spoken and clearly Brightcove is one of those companies.”

