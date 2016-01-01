Brightcove Technical Support Awarded Support Staff Excellence Center Designation by TSIA

BOSTON, October 23, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it was awarded the Support Staff Excellence Center designation by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA). The award is conveyed at a corporate level to organizations that complete the Staff Support Excellence (SSE) program, and certifies that a support organization’s people and process are operating at the highest level of industry standards.

To achieve this award, 100% of Brightcove’s support staff worldwide - from first line to managers - completed support certification, and surpassed previous year benchmarks in customer satisfaction ratings and average time to close cases. This award marks the second year in a row that Brightcove Technical Support has achieved the Support Staff Excellence Center designation.

World-class Customer Support to Maximize Video Success

Structured to support enterprise-class customers, Brightcove Technical Support provides a level of global 24x7x365 support that is unmatched in the industry. The company operates support centers in Boston, Tempe, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, and London for global coverage and support in multiple languages. Recent enhancements to Brightcove Technical Support features include a new support portal, live chat, “Call Me Now” option, and real time monitoring of live streamed video events.

All Brightcove customers receive technical support through email and support forms. For customers who require critical support for their business, Brightcove offers three tiers of advanced support packages:

● Silver support - Access to the Brightcove Customer Support portal for personalized case management.

● Gold support - Adds phone, live chat, and “Call Me Now” support as support channels and continues off hours support for urgent issues. Gold support also includes a yearly Health Check-in.

● Platinum support - Top level support features the fastest response time and adds a dedicated support team during business hours and 24x7x365 support for any priority cases.

To add advanced Customer Support packages, customers may contact their account manager or contact Brightcove at www.brightcove.com.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are glad to honor Brightcove for achieving this high industry standard. TSIA’s Support Staff Excellence program focuses on the key drivers in attaining, motivating, and maintaining first-rate talent. Having earned the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center designation, Brightcove has demonstrated a commitment to service excellence, with highly connected and engaged employees driving a positive customer experience.” – Andrew Cromey, Vice President, Member Success for TSIA

“Over the last two years, Brightcove Technical Support has radically invested in our customer base. This process started with the SSE certification process and led to the delivery of our new Gold and Platinum support packages designed to aggressively meet the service expectations of our customers. We are dedicated to providing the best customer experience on every case, every day.” - Denise Grimley, Vice President, Worldwide Sales Operations and Technical Support, Brightcove

