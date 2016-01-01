Brightcove Launches Support for Advanced Encoding Formats to Bring Broadcast and Professional Workflows to the Cloud

BOSTON, April 3, 2014 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has added support in its Zencoder service for new encoding formats for the next generation of Web and mobile playback that address the diverse needs of broadcasters and other professional content providers. Brightcove Zencoder will also support new, mission-critical codecs for content providers seeking to distribute video in broadcast and other professional workflows. Along with existing, broad support for popular Web and mobile encoding formats, Zencoder will now support advanced codecs such as MPEG-2, MPEG-TS, JPEG 2000 and AVC-Intra in MXF container in support of DPP guidelines for European broadcasters.

Brightcove is also announcing major advances in Web and mobile format support, adding HEVC (H.265), the successor to H.264, and MPEG-DASH, the HTTP streaming standard. With better compression, H.265 promises to deliver higher-quality video at lower bitrates, including high-resolution 4K / Ultra HD content and HD 1080p at standard consumer bitrates. MPEG-DASH is the first adaptive bitrate, HTTP-based streaming solution that is an international standard with the potential to unify workflow for high-quality, cross-platform, adaptive bitrate video experiences.

“We’re focused on helping our customers manage and deliver their enterprise content libraries to every screen,” said Mark Lemmons, CTO at T3Media. “Today, we use Zencoder for Web and mobile encoding. With Zencoder support for these advanced use cases, we will now be able to scale even more of our media processing operations in the cloud. That translates to more efficient and focused operations for us, and faster time-to-market for our customers.”

“Brightcove Zencoder helped to unlock a new generation of Internet video use cases by providing companies such as AOL, the Wall Street Journal, PBS and Funny or Die with an API that offers nearly limitless encoding power,” said Jon Dahl, vice president of technology at Brightcove. “With the addition of Zencoder’s advanced video processing features, we are bringing the same power and flexibility to new workflows for broadcasters and service providers such as T3. It's thrilling to be building the tools that will enable a fundamental shift for the entire production workflow.”

As the over-the-top (OTT) and streaming services landscape continues to expand, content creators face an increasingly fragmented landscape. These content providers must create a video rendition for every streaming outlet, create files for endpoints such as international subsidiaries and distribution partners and provide encoded libraries of content to support licensing deals. These endeavors require substantial capital expense for on-premise encoders as well as ongoing maintenance and support. Content providers also face challenges with capacity planning, as they may need to over-provision to meet spikes in demand, or face queue times if demand is high and there is not enough encoding capacity.

With today’s announcement, Zencoder is applying the elastic scalability of the cloud to solve this encoding challenge for a new segment of the production workflow. Just as Zencoder empowered publishers to rapidly transcode video to support the fragmented Web and mobile ecosystem, the service is now enabling broadcasters and professional content providers to scale their media processing operations in the cloud.

Brightcove will demonstrate its entire product portfolio at the 2014 NAB Show at booth #SU7125. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact nab@brightcove.com. In addition, Brightcove Video Cloud is powering the NAB Show live stream and on-demand video portal.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Laura Maas

InkHouse for Brightcove

781-966-4124

laura@inkhouse.com

Europe:

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

# # # #

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.