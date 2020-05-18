Brightcove Kicks Off First-Ever PLAY TV Over the Top Streaming Experience

PLAY TV viewers can access free, innovative streaming video content live or on demand with feature episodes from award winning journalists and artists like Jimmy Chin and Soledad O’Brien

BOSTON, May 18, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that its first-ever over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience focused on video, PLAY TV, is officially underway and available to viewers globally, at no cost, on mobile devices and the web. Running on Brightcove Beacon™, which is Brightcove’s recently launched SaaS-based OTT platform, PLAY TV showcases inspiring content for anyone who is serious about video. Content can be viewed within curated channels, through live programming, and searchable video-on-demand. PLAY TV is available on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store, can also be viewed on Apple TV, on the web at playtv.brightcove.com and will be available on Roku soon.

PLAY TV brings attendees must-watch content from the world of video, including inspiring thought leadership conversations, executive interviews with visionaries in the video industry, customer stories, video best practices, and much more. Through these sessions, attendees will learn how to best monetize content, effective technical training techniques, innovative marketing approaches, and beyond. As the world of video evolves, PLAY TV is a trusted resource viewers can turn to again and again to stay up to date and informed with new content being added on a regular basis.

Key highlights from PLAY TV include:

Inspiring Keynote Sessions: Seeing the Story: Documentarian and journalist, Soledad O’Brien, underscores the power of emotional video through examples of visual storytelling showing how to move hearts and minds. Power of Empathy: Professional climber, photographer, and award-winning filmmaker, Jimmy Chin, discusses the importance of passion and empathy in films.

Innovative Customer Use Cases: Hear from some of Brightcove’s most innovative global customers including SEEK, Revry TV, The Television Academy, Weyyack, Korea Content Platform, and more.

Java with Jeff: Brightcove’s CEO, Jeff Ray, this is a series of video fire-side chats with leading business executives from around the globe on key trends, challenges, innovations, and inspiring stories.

New & Next: Brightcove’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sara Larsen, has conversations with leading CMOs and marketing executives, highlighting what’s new in marketing, how to manage change, and predictions for what’s next.

Futureproof: Brightcove’s Chief Product Officer, Charles Chu, speaks with technology and business leaders about the latest trends and innovations that will impact the future of video.

In the Spotlight: Brightcove’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rick Hansen, has candid conversations with video mavericks, technology partners, and industry trend setters.

“Video has never been more vital to business than it is today, and we will continue to rely on digital channels to keep us informed, educated, and entertained. PLAY TV provides guidance and insights from some of the biggest leaders in the video industry, and will continue to be a trusted resource in the years ahead,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “We’re very excited for the launch of PLAY TV as we’re not only leveraging our own OTT platform, Brightcove Beacon, to stream our first-ever digital channel, but we are pushing video content to new limits by offering anytime, anywhere experiences to people who are serious about video.”

To sign up for PLAY TV, visit: https://play.brightcove.com/2020/sign-up

