Brightcove Appoints Amee Desjourdy as Chief People Officer

BOSTON – February 3, 2020 – Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Amee Desjourdy as Chief People Officer. Based in Boston, Desjourdy will support growth, lead global talent acquisition and development, as well as create a world-class human resources strategy for the business.

Desjourdy brings significant experience in building, integrating, and developing US-based and global teams in support of both organic and acquisitive business growth. Throughout her career, she has helped create and nurture positive company cultures built upon a growth mindset.

Desjourdy joins Brightcove from biotech company Quanterix, where she served as its Chief People and Culture Officer. Prior to that role, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer for Global Partners LP, a Fortune 500 listed company. In that position, she was responsible for developing and delivering the organization’s HR strategy, supporting several thousand employees, and leading the HR team located across multiple US locations.

“Our people are our most important investment and essential to both our company’s and our customers’ success,” said Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove. “I am thrilled that Amee has joined us to lead our global HR strategy to support all of our employees around the world. Amee is an experienced leader with a proven track record of creating unique and dynamic cultures during times of rapid growth. With Amee’s leadership, guidance, and expertise, Brightcove will continue to thrive.”

“Brightcove has an impressive history as the leader in online video, so I am excited to join the company as it takes advantage of the market opportunities in front of it,” said Desjourdy. “With an established culture focused on customer success and innovation, I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we grow our impact around the world. It’s an honor to be a part of the team tasked with creating a dynamic, high performing growth company.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.