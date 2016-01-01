Brightcove Announces Sponsors for PLAY 2013 Global Customer Conference

Other flagship sponsors include 3Play Media, ADAM Software, Cantina, Dotsub, EPAM, Filemobile, KnowledgeVision, Mixmoov, Sitecore, VideoLink and more to come

BOSTON, February 25, 2013 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced an exciting lineup of technology and solution partners who have signed on to sponsor Brightcove PLAY 2013, the company’s third annual global customer conference, set for May 13 - 15th at the InterContinental Boston hotel. Akamai has signed on for the third year as the PLAY 2013 Platinum sponsor. Other flagship sponsors for the event include 3Play Media, ADAM Software, Cantina, Dotsub, EPAM, Filemobile, KnowledgeVision, Mixmoov, Sitecore, and VideoLink.

“Brightcove PLAY is a valuable event that brings together leading innovators and thought leaders to share best practices across a dynamic range of topics that are important to the digital media industry,” said Ahmet Ozalp, vice president, products, for Akamai’s media division. “We are excited to participate as the Platinum sponsor for the third year and again be a part of this exciting event.”

Brightcove PLAY brings together Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders that are changing the way organizations of all types reach their audiences on every screen with professional digital media. Each year, hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world convene in Boston for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all star keynotes and networking. PLAY also features dynamic presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision-makers and strategists, day-to-day users, developers and more.

“Our sponsors know that Brightcove PLAY attracts the brightest, most innovative minds in digital content publishing and distribution, and they want to be part of it,” said Jeff Whatcott, Brightcove’s chief marketing officer. “This year’s sponsors represent a fantastic cross section of the Brightcove partner ecosystem, and their support and participation will deliver tremendous value to our attendees.”

In 2012, Brightcove PLAY drew more than 650 attendees and 21 sponsors and exhibitors. The event attracted a wide range of influential attendees, from C-level executives and top subject matter experts to experienced developers.

Registration

Registration for Brightcove PLAY 2013 is now open at play.brightcove.com. Attendees who register by April 1st can also take advantage of a special early bird registration rate and save $500.

Community

For regular updates on speakers and session topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,350 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

