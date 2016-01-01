Brightcove Announces Integration with Marketo to Help Marketers Amplify the Power of Video Marketing

Integration enables marketers to easily incorporate and measure the impact of video content in marketing programs

SAN FRANCISCO, APRIL 13, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced a partnership with Marketo, Inc., (NASDAQ: MKTO) the leading provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, to help marketers increase video marketing effectiveness. By incorporating video assets into marketing automation, Brightcove and Marketo empower marketers with a new means to engage, nurture and score prospects through their marketing programs.

“In this new digital, social mobile world, marketers and the marketing function are the ones leading the customer journey. Being in the driver’s seat means thinking differently about how you engage with your customers and prospects,” said Lou Pelosi, senior director of LaunchPoint™ at Marketo. "We're excited to have Brightcove join LaunchPoint™ to offer our customers an innovative solution that will help them transform their marketing programs to focus on building long-term, personalized relationships with their customers via video.”

Brightcove’s initial integration with Marketo will allow customers to easily track user engagement and performance of video marketing campaigns for enhanced lead scoring, segmentation and content nurturing programs. The data from the platforms will be able to provide enhanced insight into programs, leading to better lead scoring and follow-up activities and, subsequently, better qualified prospects and better conversion rates.

“The partnership between Brightcove and Marketo brings together two industry leaders, and results in a powerful marketing toolset for customers,” said Caren Cioffi, SVP and GM, digital marketing at Brightcove. “Marketers realize the value of video - and increasingly want to incorporate it to supercharge their campaigns throughout the customer journey. By utilizing video analytics within the Marketo platform, marketers can significantly improve the results of their marketing programs.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Marketo

Marketo (NASDAQ: MKTO) provides the leading marketing software and solutions designed to help marketers master the art and science of digital marketing. Through a unique combination of innovation and expertise, Marketo is focused solely on helping marketers keep pace in an ever-changing digital world. Spanning today's digital, social, mobile and offline channels, Marketo’s Engagement Marketing Platform powers a set of breakthrough applications to help marketers tackle all aspects of digital marketing from the planning and orchestration of marketing activities to the delivery of personalized interactions that can be optimized in real-time. Marketo's applications are known for their ease-of-use, and are complemented by the Marketing Nation®, a thriving network of more than 400 third-party solutions through our LaunchPoint® ecosystem and over 50,000 marketers who share and learn from each other to grow their collective marketing expertise. The result for modern marketers is unprecedented agility and superior results. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Europe, Australia and Japan, Marketo serves as a strategic marketing partner to more than 3,750 large enterprises and fast-growing small companies across a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.marketo.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.