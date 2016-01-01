Brightcove Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Mass. (January 22, 2013) – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended December 31, 2012, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, January 31, 2013.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on January 31, 2013, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until February 14, 2013 at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 407069. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform, and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

