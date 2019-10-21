Brightcove Achieves Support Staff Excellence Certification From TSIA for 6th Year in a Row

BOSTON, October 21, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it has been recognized by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) as a Certified Support Staff Excellence Center for the sixth year in a row. Brightcove was selected by TSIA for its ability to deeply understand its customers’ needs throughout the lifecycle of a support case, and its efficiency in resolving those cases with just one interaction.

Support Staff Excellence (SSE), offered by TSIA and delivered by Miller Heiman Group, is a powerful staff development program that’s dedicated to honoring companies that deliver a superior customer service experience. Companies selected are measured by a variety of performance metrics that prove the organizations’ service staff are committed to their customers and consistently working to improve their interactions with them.

"We're honored to publicly recognize and congratulate Brightcove for its outstanding achievements this year," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "By going through this rigorous evaluation and certification program, Brightcove has proven its dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to customers.”

“At Brightcove, we value our customers and understand that the foundation of customer satisfaction is helping them achieve their video goals,” said Denise Grimley, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Brightcove. “Being recognized by TSIA proves our dedication to our customers’ success, our ability to provide a personalized and authentic experience, and our commitment to being a supportive partner with the utmost efficiency and excellence.”

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world’s top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and midsize businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT & telecom, consumer technology, healthcare & healthcare IT, and industrial equipment & technology.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.