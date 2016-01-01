← All Press Releases
Brightcove Accelerates Expansion of Global Partner Ecosystem
Brightcove Alliance doubles in size, adds new partner categories and introduces training and certification programs
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., September 11, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that the company’s global partner ecosystem, the Brightcove Alliance, has doubled in size in the past seven months to include more than 200 technology, distribution and solution providers. Brightcove today also unveiled several new Brightcove Alliance partner categories, including content management, transcoding, e-mail, content, and live, as well as a new training and certification program for solution providers.
“The rapid growth of the Brightcove Alliance represents an enormous groundswell of innovation and value that third-party providers are building on top of the Brightcove platform,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The new additions to the Brightcove Alliance and our training and certification program provide our customers with a growing range of opportunities to extend our platform with the highest quality technologies and services available in the online video market.
Brightcove’s new partners and platform integrations include leading content management systems, transcoding services, e-mail solutions, content providers, and live publishing technologies, which together provide the company’s worldwide customer base with additional flexibility to easily add and extend functionality to address wide-ranging business requirements:
• Content Management Systems – Integration with leading content management systems provide customers with new efficiencies when leveraging third-party services to operate websites and manage libraries of video assets. The first content management systems to provide interoperability with Brightcove include Ektron and Six Apart’s Movable Type. Brightcove is also supporting open source content management systems, such as Drupal and WordPress.
• Transcoding – New partners like Encoding.com and mPOINT provide Brightcove customers that have specialized encoding needs with access to advanced, high volume video transcoding services.
• E-mail – Partners like Goodmail Systems present an opportunity for Brightcove customers to deliver video content directly within the body of an email, which expands distribution while helping to drive user engagement and loyalty.
• Content – Brightcove’s content partners, including ScreenPlay Inc. and SundaySky, are empowering Brightcove customers to ingest and distribute third party content from within their Brightcove account, augmenting existing online video offerings.
• Live – Brightcove partner Livestream provides customers with a broad feature set for live video capture, publishing, distribution and analytics. Additionally, Qik provides Brightcove customers with location-aware, high-quality live video capture and streaming from more than 140 mobile phones.
In addition to the new partner categories, the Brightcove Alliance spans existing categories including interactive agencies, advertising networks and servers, distribution outlets, mobile devices, analytics and audience measurement solutions, social media and community-building services. Through the Alliance program, partners have access to training, support, technology and co-marketing opportunities for reaching Brightcove customers, which span hundreds of major media brands, businesses and organizations in 28 countries.
Training and Certification
Brightcove today also introduced a new training and certification program for solution providers. These programs are designed to provide creative and interactive agencies and systems integrators with the opportunity to provide video services and take advantage of new revenue sources through a referral program with flexible business and campaign-based pricing models. Certified partners will also have access to a special Partner Edition of the Brightcove platform, which enables them to publish and manage video services for their clients.
Certification is open to all Brightcove solution partners. At the base level, Authorized Solution Partners will have completed the basic contracting, staffing and training requirements for solution partners. Partners that fulfill additional requirements to validate their capabilities, such as advanced expertise in online video technologies and services or knowledge of Brightcove solutions, can become Certified Solution Partners. Brightcove will recommend Certified Solution Partners to customers for matching solution needs and refer appropriate solution and service opportunities. This level of certification will be offered at two levels – Standard and Premier, which includes additional entitlements such as advanced trainings, opportunities to author whitepapers and recognition by Brightcove as a preferred solution provider.
“Our new training and certification program offers our solution partners even more support and flexibility in how they work with Brightcove and how they engage with our customers moving forward,” said Mike Deskewies, Brightcove’s vice president of channel sales and partnership programs. “In becoming a Certified Partner, organizations can extend their knowledge and use of the Brightcove platform to help introduce new revenue opportunities and drive new services.”
To learn more about the partner training and certification program or to sign up, please contact solutionpartners@brightcove.com.
Brightcove Alliance Members
Participants in the Brightcove Alliance include:
About Brightcove
Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.
