Dirigeants
Jeff Ray
Jeff Ray jouit de plusieurs dizaines d'années d'expérience en matière de leadership et d'accomplissements technologiques en tant que PDG et cadre dirigeant. Il s'est illustré dans des rôles de direction au sein de différentes grandes entreprises de technologie pour les sociétés, telles qu'Ellucian, Ventyx (acquise par ABB), DS SolidWorks, Progress Software, Compuware et IBM. Jeff a démontré sa capacité à améliorer les stratégies de commercialisation, faire évoluer les entreprises et étendre les occasions commerciales au sein d'entreprises de technologie internationales. Il a obtenu son diplôme en sciences économiques à l'université A&M du Texas.
Robert Noreck
Robert Noreck a plus de 20 ans d20’expérience dans le domaine des finances au sein de sociétés logicielles et technologiques très variées. Il a rejoint Brightcove en 2011. R. Noreck a dernièrement occupé des postes dans d’autres sociétés basées à Boston, telles que Fidelity Investments, BostonCoach et City Year. Il est titulaire d’une licence spécialisée en finance de l’université de Binghamton et d’un MBA de la F.W. Olin School of Business au Babson College.
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer leads the marketing organization at Brightcove, encompassing product marketing, demand generation, and marketing communications, and is responsible for operational execution on a global level. Smith is an international marketing executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in global technology companies to Brightcove. She is recognized for her leadership skills in go-to-market strategy and has a proven track record of making improvements across product, sales, and marketing for public and private companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland), where she led the transformation of the company’s positioning from technology vendor to platform solution provider, managing all aspects of marketing.
Prior to joining Alfresco, Smith was CMO of Software AG, an enterprise software company with more than 10,000 customers in over 70 countries. Prior to that, she served as the CMO of Globoforce, and as Senior Vice President and CMO of Avid Technology and Progress Software. She also held senior marketing roles at Information Builders, PeopleSoft and Microsoft.
Rick Hanson
Avant de rejoindre Brightcove, Rick Hanson travaillait chez CA Technologies, où il était vice-président principal et GG pour l’Amérique du Nord et gérait les efforts commerciaux de l’équipe américaine auprès des 1000 plus grands comptes mondiaux et des 1000 plus grandes entreprises américaines dans des domaines porteurs du marché.
Il a auparavant officié en tant qu’EVP des ventes mondiales pour Skyport Systems, une société financée par du capital de risque dans le monde des infrastructures hyper convergées. Avant Skyport Systems, Rick a supervisé les activités logicielles de HP, où il était responsable de l’organisation des ventes mondiales de logiciels de 4 milliards de dollars de l’entreprise. Il a par ailleurs passé 14 ans chez RSA en tant que vice-président Worldwide Sales Engineering & Sales Methodology Training et directeur régional des ventes, où il a mis en place l’organisation mondiale des ventes de RSA Security de A à Z. Rick a commencé sa carrière au sein de l’US Air Force.
Namita Dhallan
Namita Dhallan leads the product management, engineering, and operations functions at Brightcove. Bringing deep market insight, Namita is responsible for driving Brightcove's product innovation and delivering world-class video solutions to organizations around the world.
Namita is a proven leader in the high tech world. Prior to her work with Brightcove, Namita was Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Ellucian where she led engineering, product management, and cloud ops/dev ops. She was previously Executive Vice President Product Strategy and Engineering at Deltek. Prior to that, Namita held several positions in product management and product development at Blue Yonder. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Maryland College Park.
David Plotkin
David est le directeur juridique de Brightcove. Il gère le versant juridique global de l'entreprise, ainsi que ses programmes de gouvernance, de conformité et de confidentialité. David s’occupe aussi de la direction des organisations d'assistance et de témoignages clients de Brightcove et dirige plusieurs initiatives importantes de l'ensemble de l'entreprise.
David a rejoint Brightcove en 2007 en tant que vice-président commercial et juridique de l'entreprise. En plus de superviser nos affaires juridiques commerciales, il était également en charge de la négociation de plusieurs des partenariats commerciaux importants de l'entreprise. Avant d'occuper son poste actuel, il a occupé le poste d'avocat-conseil et de responsable de la confidentialité à l'échelle mondiale.
Avant de rejoindre Brightcove, David a été partenaire dans le secteur Média et IP du cabinet d'avocats Prince Lobel à Boston. Auparavant, il était associé chez Hill & Barlow, également situé à Boston. Avant de rejoindre des cabinets privés, David a été l'assistant juridique d'un juge de district fédéral dans le Connecticut.
David a reçu son diplôme de docteur en droit de la Northeastern University School of Law et sa licence d'économie de la George Washington University.
Amee Desjourdy
Amee Desjourdy joins Brightcove from Quanterix, where she served as their Chief People and Culture Officer. Prior to Quanterix, Amee was the Chief Human Resources Officer for Global Partners LP, a Fortune 500 listed corporation specializing in petroleum products and renewable fuels distribution. In this role she was responsible for developing and delivering a comprehensive HR strategy, supporting several thousand employees and leading an HR team located across multiple US locations.
Amee brings significant experience building, integrating and developing US-based and global teams in support of both acquisitive and organic business growth. Throughout her career, she has helped create unique and dynamic company cultures, specifically during times of rapid growth or change. Amee is a graduate of The University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she received a BA in Sociology.
Michael Loria
Michael joins Brightcove following a 19-year career with IBM. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Business and Corporate Development for the IBM Security Division, the leading worldwide provider of enterprise security products and services. As one of the founding members of the division, Michael managed the reseller channels organization, the development of the technology partners ecosystem and strategic alliances, technology licensing. Prior to this, Michael had similar responsibilities within IBM Rational Software and IBM Lotus.
Michael is an experienced corporate development executive who has led a significant number of business and technology acquisitions, IP licensing, divestiture agreements across several industries and multiple companies over his career.
Conseil d'administration
Deb Besemer
Deborah Besemer a 30 ans d'expérience dans le marché des logiciels et a été la PDG de Gemvara de mai 2009 à février 2010. Elle était auparavant la PDG de BrassRing, un fournisseur majeur de solutions de gestion des talents. Sous sa direction, les recettes ont augmenté considérablement, d'un million à 140 millions de dollars jusqu'à sa supervision de la vente de l'entreprise à Kenexa Corp. pour 115 millions. Avant de rejoindre BrassRing, Deborah était présidente de Systemsoft Corporation et a passé plus d'une décennie chez Lotus Development, où elle a supervisé les activités de terrain internationales avec 1,3 milliard de recettes et plus de 4 000 employés dans 46 pays.
Deborah est une ancienne présidente du Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (anciennement Mass Software Council) et a fait partie du conseil d'administration pendant 9 ans. Elle a été membre du University of Massachusetts High Tech Executive Council et du New England Small Business Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Elle est actuellement membre du conseil d'administration de Gemvara. Elle fut membre du conseil d'administration de Double-Take Software, Bullhorn, My Perfect Gig, Kubisoft, Inc. et Eprise Corporation.
Kristin Frank
Kristin Frank is a well-respected and highly seasoned media, and data industry thought leader, transformational executive, and current CEO at AdPredictive, a software company behind the industry's most powerful customer intelligence platform. Before AdPredictive, Kristin's career spanned over 23 years at Viacom, Inc., in multiple roles. Most recently, she served as COO of MTV, overseeing revenue, strategy, and operations for a $1.8B portfolio and spearheaded a turnaround, brand reinvention, digital and social media innovation, and market growth.
Prior to MTV, she served as Executive Vice President of Viacom Music and Entertainment's Connected Content Division, where she transformed consumer product, data, engineering, and content resulting in a doubling of revenue. During her time at Viacom, she also held positions as General Manager for MTV and VH1 Digital, Chief Operating Officer of LOGO TV and Regional Vice President of Content Distribution and Marketing. Kristin's career began in finance working for Heller Financial which was acquired by GE.
Kristin was honored as Variety's Power Women of New York, the Most Powerful Women in Cable, and received the Top Women in Digital: Corporate Visionary Award. Kristin currently serves as the Board Director for Gaia, Inc. and Cornerstone Capital, Inc. Formerly she served as board director at Gaiam sold to Sequential Brands in 2016. She received her BBA in Finance from the University of Iowa
Gary Haroian
Gary Haroian possède plus de trente années d'expérience en tant que cadre supérieur et président de conseil d'administration chez plusieurs sociétés de logiciels et de nouvelles technologies. Tout au long de sa carrière, il a occupé de nombreux postes de cadre supérieur, dont notamment directeur financier chez Bowstreet et Concord Communications. Il a également été directeur exécutif, directeur des opérations et directeur financier chez Stratus Computer. Il est également membre du conseil d'administration d'Aspen Technology et a précédemment fait partie du conseil d'administration de plusieurs entreprises de nouvelles technologies comme PhaseForward et Unica.
Diane Hessan
Diane Hessan est une femme d'affaires, une spécialiste du marketing et une auteure à succès. Elle est actuellement PDG de Salient Ventures, une société de placement et de conseil dotée d'un portefeuille d'investissements providentiels axés sur les sociétés technologiques de Boston. Elle est par ailleurs engagée dans un projet de recherche en cours, qui vise à comprendre et à suivre les électeurs de la dernière élection présidentielle. L'article qu'elle publia sur ces électeurs dans le Boston Globe fut salué pour avoir empêché d'innombrables familles de s'écharper lors de la dernière célébration de Thanksgiving. Avant Salient, elle était PDG de Startup Institute, qui s'efforce d'aider les personnes à faire évoluer leur carrière pour réussir dans l'économie de l'innovation stimulante.
Elle est également Présidente de C Space, dont elle fut PDG pendant 13 ans. C Space (anciennement Communispace) est une société d'études de marché nouvelle génération qui met en place des communautés en ligne pour aider les spécialistes du marketing à recueillir les avis des consommateurs, avec « une liste de clients Blue Chip à faire pâlir les géants de la Madison Avenue, » selon Advertising Age. Sous la direction de Diane, la société ne cessa de croître pendant 13 ans et compte aujourd'hui plus de 500 employés et des bureaux dans plus de douze pays. La société fut vendue à Omnicom en 2011.
Tout au long de sa carrière, Diane occupa des postes de direction. Elle est aussi co-auteure de l'ouvrage Customer-Centered Growth: Five Strategies for Building Competitive Advantage, un best-seller du magazine Business Week publié dans 11 langues.
Diane reçut de nombreuses distinctions, notamment le Pinnacle Award de la chambre de commerce du Grand Boston, le prix du PDG le plus admiré (Most Admired CEO) et le prix Boston Power 50 du Boston Business Journal, le prix de l'Entrepreneur de l'Année d'Ernst & Young (finale nationale), le prix Northstar de Springboard, le prix de l'Entrepreneur de l'Année de la chambre de commerce du Grand Boston et d'innombrables citations de « Meilleur patron ». En 2014, elle a été admise à la Babson Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs et reçut l'Asper Award for Global Entrepreneurship de l'université de Brandeis.
Diane fait partie des conseils de l'université Tufts, Mass Challenge, Panera, Eastern Bank, CoachUp et du Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, et intervient en tant que conseillère spéciale auprès de Datapoint Capital, une société de capital risque post-création de premier plan. Elle a obtenu son MBA à l'Harvard Business School et son B.A. en économie à l'université Tufts. Mère de 2 grandes filles, elle a également fondée The Sound Bytes, ainsi qu'un groupe a cappella qui chante sur le monde des affaires.
Scott Kurnit
Scott Kurnit is an investor and advisor focused on the digital ecosystem.
Kurnit founded and served as chairman and CEO of About, Inc. as it grew to a public market value of $1.7 billion and was the fifth largest of all Web properties. About invented or popularized important Internet staples such as blogging, content SEO and contextual pay-per-click advertising. He sold About US to Primedia for $724 million. About was then owned by the New York Times Company and IAC.
Kurnit has founded four companies, holds four patents, led the team that embedded the first Web browser into an online service, started the first Pay Per View cable network, and co-led the team that implemented the first use of national caller ID. He was also the youngest program director in the PBS system and served as program director for Qube, the world’s first fully interactive cable system.
He was president of Showtime Event Television when it generated the largest one night gross in the entertainment business and aired the first rock concert (broadcast in 70 countries) from the former Soviet Union.
He has been a filmmaker, TV director, station program manager, marketer, and CEO. He has worked at the highest levels of Warner, Viacom, News Corp., PBS, IBM, and MCI companies.
Ritcha Ranjan
Ritcha Ranjan is the Director of Product Management for Google Finance. While at Google, she has also worked on GSuite, Google Wallet, Adwords Editor, and Mobile search products. In particular, she was the director of the product management team that took Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites and Keep from consumer and education-focused products to one used by enterprises all over the world, helping them with their digital transformation. Ritcha is a co-founder of an educational not for profit company, Five Pumpkins, and has previously worked at Microsoft in the Speech Group, leading the Speech SDK product management team and Yahoo! as a Product Marketing Manager. She holds several patents and has won a Google Founder’s Award for her product work. Ritcha currently serves on the Product Management Hiring Committee and Promotion Committee at Google. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada.
Jeff Ray
Dr. Tsedal Neeley
Dr. Tsedal Neeley has been a professor at the Harvard Business School since 2007 and has been the Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School since 2018. Dr. Neeley heads the required Leadership and Organizational Behavior course in the MBA program and co-chairs the executive offering, Leading Global Businesses. Dr. Neeley has also chaired faculty recruitment. She serves on the Board of Directors of Harvard Business Publishing, the Partnership Inc., and is a member of Rakuten Inc.’s Advisory Board. Dr. Neeley is the author of several books, articles, and cases focused on the virtualization of work, globalization, and digital transformation. She received her B.A. in Communication from Boston College, an Ed.M. in Human Development Psychology from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in Management Science and Engineering, specializing in Work, Technology, and Organizations.
Tom Wheeler
Tom Wheeler possède une expérience étendue du secteur des télécommunications, tant public que privé. Il est actuellement Visiting Fellow (chercheur invité) à la Brookings Institution et Shorenstein Fellow for Media and Democracy de la Harvard Kennedy School. Tom fut président de la Commission fédérale des communications (FCC) de 2013 à 2017 et, immédiatement avant cela, membre du Conseil consultatif du renseignement pour le président Obama.
Avant de travailler pour le gouvernement, Tom était directeur général chez Core Capital Partners, une société de capital-risque qui investit dans de jeunes sociétés de technologies. Toujours dans le secteur privé, il est PDG de Shiloh Group, une société de développement de stratégies et d'investissements privés spécialisée dans les services de télécommunications. En reconnaissance de l'étendue et de l'ampleur de ses contributions, Tom est la seule personne à avoir été intronisée à la fois au Cable Television Hall of Fame et au Wireless Hall of Fame.
Tom a obtenu son BA à l'université de l'Ohio, qui lui décerna la médaille des anciens étudiants.