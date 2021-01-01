Chief Marketing Officer

Jennifer leads the marketing organization at Brightcove, encompassing product marketing, demand generation, and marketing communications, and is responsible for operational execution on a global level. Smith is an international marketing executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in global technology companies to Brightcove. She is recognized for her leadership skills in go-to-market strategy and has a proven track record of making improvements across product, sales, and marketing for public and private companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland), where she led the transformation of the company’s positioning from technology vendor to platform solution provider, managing all aspects of marketing.

Prior to joining Alfresco, Smith was CMO of Software AG, an enterprise software company with more than 10,000 customers in over 70 countries. Prior to that, she served as the CMO of Globoforce, and as Senior Vice President and CMO of Avid Technology and Progress Software. She also held senior marketing roles at Information Builders, PeopleSoft and Microsoft.