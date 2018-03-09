What Role Does Long-Form Video Play In Building Your Brand?

Who has time to watch a video that’s longer than 2 minutes? According to the majority of marketers, probably no one. Much of the narrative on content strategy is focused on shortening videos in order to captivate audiences whose attention spans are quickly dwindling. But does this mean we're missing a critical brand-building tool?

For our second episode of Video Marketing Mythbusters, we brought in Edward Pank, Managing Director of Asia Pacific for marketing intelligence service WARC, to discuss highlights from the WARC 100 - a ranking of the world’s most effective marketing campaigns. We explored how leading brands are using storytelling to elicit emotional responses and what role long-form video plays in that strategy.

Watch the video to see what we learned.

If you have a topic that you'd like to explore, provide your feedback here and we'll cover it in an upcoming episode.