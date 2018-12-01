Wanna PLAY? Registration Now Open for PLAY 2018

Don't miss your chance to rub elbows with some of the most influential people using video today at PLAY 2018, May 20-22 in Boston. Learn from expert panelists, marketers, broadcasters, publishers and leaders moving the needle with digital video.

PLAY 2018 is packed with two and half days of 40+ sessions, workshops, and Tech Talks guaranteed to educate and inspire. Oh, and don’t forget—there’s going to be a pretty cool party (or three).

We’ve also got two amazing keynote speakers on deck, Matthew Luhn and Phil Hanson.

With over 25 years’ of experience crafting unforgettable characters with Pixar Animation Studios and The Simpsons animated television series, Luhn brings his trademark teaching style to Boston to show us how to build better brands with compelling storytelling.

And from the TED stage to the PLAY stage, multimedia artist Hanson is scheduled to deliver not just an innovative keynote address, but also a collaborative art piece for all attendees.

Last year’s PLAY event drew over 500 attendees, and we expect even more in 2018. So don’t miss your chance to register. You won’t want to miss it.

For news and information on this year’s event, make sure to visit the official Brightcove PLAY 2018 website.