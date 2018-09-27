Wanna make great video? Talk to Zach Basner

Couldn’t be at #PLAY2018? Our #REPLAY series will cover themes and highlights from this year’s event. Catch up on all the takeaways we learned from our amazing group of presenters and attendees, and find out how you can apply these tips to your next video initiative.

Does the thought of creating your own video content make you nervous or overwhelmed? Don’t worry, we get it. And so does Zach Basner. As Director of Video Training and Strategy for marketing consulting group, Impact, Basner helps video creators of all skill levels create great video content with just a simple, six-step plan.

“Basically, my job is to help companies in-source their video production,” says Basner, “so rather than going out and hiring a company to come in and film customer testimonials, bio videos, or product videos, I teach them how to do it all in-house.”

Watch as he explains what it takes to create great video and why comfort is key in front of the camera. Plus, Basner shares his top tips for avoiding common production pitfalls.

Want more #PLAY2018 content? Click here to see Katie Martell discussing the importance of authenticity in digital marketing. And click here to learn Matthew Luhn’s five tips to tell a great story.