The Viral Fever Brings The Future of Television to India’s Millennials

India’s millennial audience, comprised of 18-35 year olds, consume an average of 3.5 hours of video each day1 and represent 75% of the country’s 400 million Internet users.2 As this growing demographic continues to shift away from traditional linear television, media companies are responding with compelling original content to capture the next-gen viewer of India in a bid to carve out a niche for themselves in the non-linear television world. One such player is The Viral Fever (TVF), one of India’s leading online content creators, focused on providing original, web-exclusive content for the Internet-savvy millennial market. Launched four years ago, TVF has established itself as the ‘go-to’ entertainment source for audiences tuning away from the traditional Indian TV soaps and dramas of their parent’s generation that had always dominated primetime.

TVF’s strategy is to adopt a simple formula: create and offer local, youth-oriented content with themes that appeal to the millennial audience. As with most media start-ups in India, TVF initially hosted its videos on YouTube. As demand for its original web TV series and popular satirical online videos grew, TVF required a more robust and scalable video streaming platform and selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power TVFPlay, its newly launched OTT service that is available across a range of devices and social platforms. With Brightcove Video Cloud, TVF now offers an independent premium OTT service and retains 100% of its revenues.

The Viral Fever has a winning strategy on its hands in targeting India’s millennial demographic with a viable monetisation strategy, and the success of its shows are proof of the demand for this content. Brightcove is incredibly proud to be the technology partner as TVF continues to redefine the TV space in India.

1 Internet and Mobile Association of India

2 Millward Brown AdReaction: Video Creative in a Digital World 2016