SXSW Selects Brightcove to Power Online Video Experiences for 2015 Show

We are thrilled to announce that South by Southwest (SXSW) has selected Brightcove to power live and on-demand video experiences for its 2015 show! The annual SXSW Music, Film & Interactive festival brings together tens of thousands of influential and innovative people worldwide for cutting-edge technology presentations, top film premieres, and one of the world’s largest music festivals featuring nearly 2,000 acts.

We are excited that Brightcove’s suite of technologies will support SXSW in its initiative to significantly enhance the quantity of live streaming sessions the show offers to its growing online audience. The advanced video publishing and distribution features of Brightcove Video Cloud combined with the robust live stream capabilities of Video Cloud Live enables SXSW to seamlessly deliver high-quality live and on-demand video across any device, allowing fans to interact with and view video content from around the world. Video Cloud Live also reduces the need for expensive onsite encoding hardware and allows SXSW to stream more of its events.

Additionally, by utilizing Brightcove Gallery, SXSW and its fans will benefit from on-demand and responsive video experiences, enabling viewers to enjoy video content anytime, anywhere, across any device. The video galleries will be the go-to spot to watch presentations, performances, and more, which will strengthen and elongate the show’s voice long past the nine-day event.

The 2015 SXSW show runs March 13 - 22 in Austin, Texas.

