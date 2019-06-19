The results are in: New Asia OTT research

The demand for OTT services is booming across the Asian market—with online video growth forecasted at 15% per annum and revenue expected to hit $21 billion by 2024. And today'snative streaming companies, pay-TV operators, mobile telcos, and free-to-air broadcasters are all focused on one thing: profitably distributing content directly to consumers. The battle to attract and retain subscribers is on—and media companies must deploy a variety of strategies to build a sustainable business.

Are you ready to maximize the potential of your OTT service? You're in luck: Brightcove teamed up with YouGov to discover the how, why, and what behind today's OTT streaming landscape in Asia. We surveyed 9,000 participants across Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam—and found some really fascinating results that you don't want to miss. Here's a quick snapshot of some of the key highlights.

Consumer preferences and behaviors

According to our findings, today’s OTT service providers across the region should focus their efforts on understanding the kind of user experience mobile-centric consumers have come to expect. When asked to choose the features users most wanted in an OTT service, the top five selected were:

Offline download and playback (42%)

Access on mobile (39%)

Access on streaming devices such as Apple TV and Android TV (34%)

The ability to use less data when accessing the service on mobile (34%)

Seamless viewing between devices (31%)

The results also highlighted that there's a demand for multiple OTT services to co-exist in the market. From wanting access to niche content to meeting the programming demands of an entire family, consumers stated that not all of their content needs are satisfied on just one OTT service. In fact, 43% of respondents said wanting more content options was the top driver for sign ups to multiple services.

Interested in more data-driven insights on how to maximize the potential of your OTT service? Download the full Asia OTT Research Report—sponsored by Evergent and SpotX—for more survey results.