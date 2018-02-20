Media Product Updates You Need to Know

Learn more about some of this month’s new updates from our product team that will help increase engagement for your video content. Here’s an overview of each of the updates highlighted in the video with links to more information and documentation to help you get started.

Playlist players “up next” overlays.

Brightcove Social now supports pushing captions in YouTube and Facebook.

Brightcove Player embedding enhancements in the Wordpress CMS connector.

Improved cross-device functionality on OTT Flow, allowing viewers to pause on one device and start watching again on another.

Beta program for the UI for Brightcove Live - contact your account manager to join.

Migrate to Dynamic Delivery, learn more about it and why you should migrate here.