Livestream E-Learning Helps Busy Professionals Thrive

Between spending long hours at the office and juggling responsibilities at home, it’s tough to make time for continued educational training. Fortunately, Fitch Learning has addressed this by providing convenient, live stream e-learning opportunities to busy professionals worldwide.

As a global provider of employee training for the financial services industry, Fitch Learning helps accelerate the professional development of staff at a variety of financial organizations, including investment banks, private equity firms, and asset management companies, among many others. In fact, Fitch Learning services 80 percent of the world’s top 20 banks. And it’s all done through classroom instruction, online learning, and customized training solutions that meet the learning, regulatory, and certification requirements for clientele across their respective enterprises. More importantly, these blended learning solutions include video instruction. Victoria Green, Global Recordings Manager for Fitch Learning, explains the perks of digital video:

The benefit of blended learning with video is that it allows users to participate in class and also review content online at a time that’s convenient to them, which therefore enhances the learning experience from that of a traditional classroom."

Live stream e-learning, powered by Brightcove

Fitch Learning’s catalog includes over 10,000 hours of video-based content, and each year, the organization offers more than 200 lectures and classes via live stream and on-demand video. Thanks to Brightcove, Fitch Learning is able to distribute these video sessions securely and with exceptional quality.

The company uses Brightcove’s Video Cloud platform to manage, host, and deliver course content to customers throughout Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas. Fitch Learning also employs Brightcove’s Live solution to stream course lectures, conferences, and introductory informational sessions to both customers and prospects. Within the live stream, viewers can use a variety of additional features, including cloud DVR capability, live clipping, interactive Chatroll, and live-to-DVD asset creation. By combining all these elements, Fitch Learning gives its viewers the chance to experience a collaborative, classroom-like learning environment without ever having to leave their home or office.

Increased attendance and conversion, and a better user experience

Convenience is key when it comes to Fitch Learning’s customer base. Since adopting the Brightcove platform and transforming its course content to include more accommodating live stream instruction, Fitch Learning has boosted its numbers in viewer attendance, user experience, and customer conversion. And as a result of this success, the company is now expanding its live stream learning initiatives, producing even more video content, and offering people everywhere the opportunity to take part in any one of Fitch Learning’s educational courses. Says Green, “We would not be able to deliver the number of training days or the amount of content to our global audience without being online and using platforms like Brightcove.”

To learn more how Fitch Learning uses live stream video, read the full case study here.