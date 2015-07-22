A Live Look at Luxury: How Sotheby’s Uses Video

Known for prestige and luxury, Sotheby’s is one of the world's oldest and largest auction houses, selling fine and decorative art, jewelry, real estate, and collectibles, with 90 locations in 40 countries, doing roughly $6 billion in annual revenue. With its brand defining elegance and prominence, it’s hard to not want to get a peek at some of their remarkable items.

To open its doors and its brand to more buyers, Sotheby’s has partnered with Brightcove to deliver live auction experiences to viewers across the globe. In fact, today Sotheby’s will hold its CONTEMPORARY LIVING sale, a live streamed auction that is open to the public and will give viewers a unique look at some of the extraordinary items they sell.

Much has changed since the days of on-site auction houses in New York City and London, where buyers would flock to bid and secure deals on the latest collectibles. By providing live-streamed auction events, Sotheby’s will expand its reach to audiences around the world, provide greater exposure to art and collectibles, and strengthen its brand by delivering a convenient, mobile-friendly experience that buyers are increasingly demanding.

Founded in 1744, Sotheby’s has constantly strived to bring the highest quality inventory to buyers regardless of their geographic location, and the CONTEMPORARY LIVING sale live event is the latest example of Sotheby’s commitment to quality and innovation.

We’re proud to power Sotheby’s live auctions and are committed to helping them deliver real-time experiences that engage buyers online wherever they may be, creating awareness and driving more revenue for the auction house.