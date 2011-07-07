Honda Motor Co. Selects Brightcove for Online Video; Brightcove Surpasses 200 Customers in Japan

![](https://img.brightcove.com/blog-uploads/Screen shot 2011-07-07 at 63602 AM.png)

We are very excited to announce that Honda Motor Co. has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power its online video marketing initiatives. Honda has standardized online video operations for its many automobile and motorcycle brands on Video Cloud, enabling the global marketer to reduce cost, accelerate time to market, and take advantage of innovations for seamless video delivery across PCs, smartphones and tablets.

One of the innovations Honda is taking advantage of is Video Cloud Smart Player technology, which makes it easy to deliver video content simultaneously for Flash and HTML5 video. With a single embed code, Honda is able to operate multiple players that render automatically based on the viewer device. The Video Cloud Smart Player feature provides full styling, editing and BEML support, making customization and consistent brand experiences across devices a breeze.

The Japanese automaker is the latest in series of major customer wins in the market. Brightcove now has more than 200 customers in Japan representing some of the biggest names in news, entertainment, e-commerce and marketing, including Nikkei, Rakuten, Tokyo Metropolitan Television (Tokyo MX), Television Osaka, Shizuoka Asahi Television, Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), CHubu-Nippon Broadcasting, PRESENTCAST, Asahi Breweries, Sony Music Networks Japan, Shueisha webUOMO, orangepage.net, among many others.

.jpg)