Great Chrome extensions for App Cloud developers

Check out these Chrome extensions for your next App Cloud project:

Generate a QR code for any URL, including your manifest file (manifest.json). Perfect for quickly loading your template into the Workshop app.

Format any JSON page with syntax highlighting, collapsible trees, and clickable URLs..

Reload all open tabs with a single click. A big timesaver if you've got each of your views running in a separate tab.

p.s. Get more tips and tricks (and share your own) by joining the Brightcove App Cloud discussion group on Google.