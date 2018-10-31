How to Extend the Reach of Your Sports Video Content

Throughout the years, premium sports coverage has remained a hugely valuable content vertical. But during this age of profound media disruption, when more video is being consumed online than ever before, sports right holders recognize the need to go beyond linear broadcasts in order to satisfy viewers’ appetites.

Developing a variety of engaging, immersive over-the-top (OTT) digital experiences for fans is no longer optional; it’s a requirement. In this increasingly crowded marketplace, differentiation is key. Thankfully, digital platforms provide a variety of additional destinations and experiences for viewing beyond the live broadcast — empowering you to expand the reach of a sporting event.

Here are a few tips on how to get creative with your distribution to supplement your live sports streaming content and reach new audiences.

CREATE SHOULDER PROGRAMMING

By creating valuable shoulder programming that can serve as a companion to live event footage, you can take your content strategy to the next level. Many of today’s top sports broadcasters leverage their websites, apps and social channels to share their live stream footage before, during or after a broadcast. This multi-channel approach empowers them to reach their audience in exciting new ways.

CLIP LIVE SPORTS STREAMING FOOTAGE TO CREATE ON-DEMAND ASSETS

Another way to extract greater value from event content is to clip live footage to create on-demand assets. Take a page out of the Premier League’s book and consider establishing a dedicated online platform to host a variety of non-live content. The English soccer league currently provides fans with a slew of engaging content — such as player interviews, iconic game moments and coverage of the various community initiatives sponsored by the league — that takes their game-day experience to the next level.

CAPTURE SOCIAL AUDIENCES

Developing and engaging a passionate audience plays a critical role in the success of a live sports stream. Take the time to establish a strategy for how you can leverage your social channels to increase viewership. For instance, consider publishing clips to your social platforms while the main event is taking place. Doing so can help you channel casual viewers toward the primary broadcast. The NBA, for example, actively promotes its video content via social media. They’ve even taken a non-restrictive approach to their content distribution — permitting fans to share game highlights on channels like Twitter in near real-time.

Want to learn more about extending the reach of your live sports video content? Check out our whitepaper: Harness the Power of Sports Video.