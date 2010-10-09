freenet Selects Brightcove for Online Video Initiatives in Germany

We're happy to announce that freenet.de GmbH, one of the largest telecommunications and Web content providers in Germany, has chosen the Brightcove online video platform to support their fast-growing video initiatives. freenet is taking advantage of the full functionality of the Brightcove platform to support video on their portal site, freenet.de, and other special interest portals, as well for its advertising partners and customers of its media unit, freeXmedia.

.jpg)With Brightcove, ad-supported video content can be integrated easily, quickly and professionally with a versatile look and feel that is adapted perfectly to the overall freenet site design. Brightcove's range of customization capabilities also enable freenet to promote a consistent, high quality user experience across its video portals. freenet is also able to distribute its video content to sites like Facebook and Twitter thanks to Brightcove's ease of integration with third party sites and social networks.

freenet joins an impressive list of Brightcove customers in Germany, which also includes major media organizations like Discovery Networks Germany, Gruner + Jahr, OMS, SPOX.com, Sky Deutschland and ZEIT ONLINE.

To read the full press release in German, click here.