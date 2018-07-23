Brightcove PLAY Studio at Content Marketing World

Always wanted to attend Brightcove PLAY but just never had the chance? Well, if you happen to be heading to Cleveland this September for Content Marketing World Conference and Expo, you’re in luck! On September 7th, the Brightcove PLAY Studio will be hitting the road and setting up at Content Marketing World, where we’ll be hosting an entire day of hands-on, expert-led sessions designed to inspire video greatness, no matter what industry you’re in.

Check out our amazing line up:

Borrow from the Best

10:00 AM - 10:20 AM

Everyone needs a little inspiration to spark their creative genius. So we’ve gone through hundreds of customer videos to bring you a look at what today’s top marketers are doing with video.Chris Bondus, VP of Demand Generation at Brightcove, will highlight the best of the best and share secrets of their success.

Do More with Less—Maximize Any Video Budget

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Marketing budgets—we all wish they were larger, especially when it comes to video. The truth is you can create killer video on any budget. Join Mykim Dang, Director of Video at America's Test Kitchen, and Chad Lakin, VP of Shootsta North America, for proven tips on how to maximize your budget with simple tweaks to video production, resourcing, and technology. Come ready to brainstorm a piece you’re working on.

Create Content That Ranks—SEO Musts for Video

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM

Understanding consumer intent and creating content to meet that intent is essential to successful SEO. Join Katie Pennell, Senior Performance Content and SEO Manager at Nina Hale, for a hands-on session that will help you create a strategy that blends SEO and video content that’ll be sure to put you first on the search page.

Show Me the Leads—Video for Demand Gen

2:00 PM - 2:45 PM

You’re not just creating content for fun; you’re creating content for results! Join Kaitlin Bowes, Demand Generation Manager at Brightcove, to learn how you can leverage video throughout your campaigns, fill your pipeline, and boost ROI.

Q & A

2:45 PM - 3:00 PM

Our video bootcamp wraps up with a question-and-answer session, giving you the chance to ask our presenters all your burning questions about what you’ve learned throughout the day.

If you want to get in on the action, use our code PLAY100 to receive $100 off your registration. Limited tickets available. And just an FYI: Tina Fey will be delivering the closing keynote speech at CMW 2018 (not that you need another reason to attend).