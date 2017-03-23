Ask Brightcove: How to Get Started with Social Video

Hi, I’m Shannon, the Senior Content Manager at Brightcove. A lot of video marketers ask me “what is the most important social media site for my company’s videos?”

Let’s discuss three social video networks marketers should be taking advantage of: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Twitter. Twitter is ideal for bite-size, real-time communications.

Use social video on Twitter to accompany your in-person events or create your own online events with a unique hashtag.

Want more editorial direction on which kinds of videos you should create for Twitter? Read our in-depth article, Best Practices in Social Video: How to Use Twitter for Business

Facebook. Interactions on Facebook are becoming more and more video-centric. To that end, make your videos more story-driven and personal.

If your video content naturally elicits emotions, place it on Facebook, after all this is the social network for likes, loves and other emoji reactions!

Want more editorial direction on which kinds of videos you should create for Facebook? Read our in-depth article, Best Practices in Social Video: How to Use Facebook Video for Business.

YouTube. A search engine and a social video site rolled in one, long-form instructional content thrives on YouTube.

It’s also a place for personalities. Talking heads - much like the one you’re watching right now - are still performing on YouTube.

Want more editorial direction on which kinds of videos you should create for YouTube? Read our in-depth article, Best Practices in Social Video: How to Use YouTube for Business.

Ready to Get Started with Social Video?

By catering your videos to the viewing habit of each network you can be smart on social AND smarter with your social video strategy.