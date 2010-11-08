Akamai & Brightcove Announce Global Alliance

We are very excited to announce that Akamai and Brightcove, next-door neighbors on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Mass., have entered into a wide-ranging global alliance that will drive quality, performance, and innovation in the online video industry. Under the terms of the deal, Brightcove will bundle Akamai's cutting-edge HD Network as an integrated part of Brightcove's market-leading video platform. Brightcove customers will benefit from the global reach, ultra-high quality delivery, and rock-solid performance of the Akamai HD Network.

The alliance brings together the two most widely-used cloud services for professional online video, accelerating the adoption of key innovations from the two companies in the areas of HD video on the Web, online video monetization, e-commerce, and video delivery on mobile devices. Together, Akamai and Brightcove count among their customers thousands of leading news and entertainment media brands, e-commerce and enterprise organizations, marketers, and small businesses around the globe.

Commenting on the deal, Akamai President & CEO Paul Sagan said: "We've already seen a tipping point with adoption of high definition video online, and now we're seeing similar customer interest in seamless ways for enterprises big and small to use video to attract, engage, and retain online audiences. Our alliance with Brightcove is important because it is designed to enable companies to have easy access to the high quality delivery made possible by the Akamai HD Network, and they will now have it instantly and around the world."

Brightcove Chairman & CEO Jeremy Allaire added: "Online video has become as ubiquitous as text on the Web, creating increased demand for high quality video experiences across all screens. Brightcove and Akamai share a strong commitment to online video quality and providing the best user experience possible, and together we expect to set the standard for innovation in the industry and accelerate the adoption of new technologies throughout the world."

Read the full joint press release from Akamai and Brightcove.