Company Overview

Smart, previously Smart AdServer, is the only independent full-stack ad technology platform in programmatic and direct sales dedicated to the sell side. Our unique holistic approach gives control back to publishers allowing them to innovate and optimize all their monetization channels across all formats – display, rich media, native and video – and on all screens. With offices in 10 countries and 180 passionate employees, Smart empowers more than 800 publishers and ad networks worldwide by delivering ads to 30,000 sites and apps, including Genesis Media, Axel Springer, Le Monde, Wine Enthusiast and Ozy.com.

Integration Overview

Smart provides an ad plugin dedicated to the Brightcove Player so publishers using Brightcove to play back their video contents can easily and safely monetize their in-stream inventory thanks to Smart technology.

Features & Benefits of the Integration