Shootsta has disrupted the video production industry and offers a unique subscription model which provides the tools and resources to empower Brands, Governments & Institutions to create high-quality video content cost-effectively at scale – ready to share in 24 hours.

We’re taking the traditional video production model and shaking it up. Calling out a professional crew can cost between $5-$7k. This is a budget many businesses simply can’t afford. Not to mention the hassle of trying to organise your CEO for what should be a 5 minute shoot. Because of this, video output is irregular, the messages are mixed and there’s no consistency for viewers. 
We created a model where our clients can create consistent content, cost effectively, at scale.

Integration Overview

Our Shootsta HUB has a direct integration to publish any video directly to Brightcove with easy to use, one click video publishing.

 

