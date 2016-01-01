Partner Overview

Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud, is the only Modern Marketing solution that integrates cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management for the enterprise. Transform the way you approach sales and marketing with Oracle Eloqua, the world's leading marketing automation and revenue performance management solution. Build and manage your database, efficiently execute marketing campaigns, score and route leads to sales and measure marketing's impact on your business — all in a single product suite.

Marketing Automation and Video Analytics

With the Brightcove Audience, you can use video engagement data for lead scoring, segmentation efforts and nurture campaigns. Plus, you can easily capture new leads and existing contacts’ video engagement automatically using Oracle Eloqua forms. Change settings or add new links all with the click of a button - making it easier than ever to include video analytics in your marketing decisions and measure your video ROI.

Integration Overview

Integrate video views data into your marketing automation strategy and tool-set

Synchronization process to send tracking data from Video Cloud to Oracle Eloqua

Capture video engagement data to fuel insight, measure ROI, and score leads

Add video to any landing page or microsite quickly and easily.

Create in-video lead capture forms with Eloqua forms.

Key Features

Create lead forms that will appear automatically for viewers to collect information that is passed to Oracle Eloqua.

Viewing Data: Video Cloud viewing data is delivered to Oracle Eloqua. The event information contains query parameters that indicate the viewer's level of engagement. The data that is replicated to Oracle Eloqua is as follows: Video Name Video ID Account ID (Video Cloud) Page URL (URL of the referring page) Player ID (Video Cloud player) % Watched (25%, 50%, 75%, 95%)



Learn more about driving conversions with marketing automation and video by downloading our white paper.

Brightcove Audience, a Purchasable Add-on