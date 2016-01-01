MPP Global Solutions’ product ePayment provides you with the capability to plug MPP’s leading billing platform directly into your Brightcove video service. The billing / credit card processing web pages have all the functionality and stability that you would expect from one currently used by some of the world’s biggest Media and Entertainment companies.

The payment gateway is an ideal way to accept online transactions for the sale of subscriptions, bundles, mobile, digital and physical products. It collects payments by inserting an MPP payment module directly into your Brightcove video feed at a chosen queue point. The payment module can be easily embedded into your video service via the Brightcove console so you can be selling your digital content and physical products in no time. With ePayment, MPP's clients are able to sell their digital content and/or physical products and accept multiple payment options, for any value of transaction. If required the payment service can be branded to your look and feel.

The financial and transaction history, together with the customer database, belongs to you. You would have direct access to the MPP's 'Management Console' in order to review statistics, customer and transaction history, so you can manage your eCommerce strategies based on the analysis of reports and statistics provided by the MPP platform.

Customers can also be pushed information through the Management Console. For example, you could advise of new content or offers to a customer's email or mobile phone. Customers need only reply to the text or enter their password within the email to complete a purchase. Communicating and interacting directly with customers has never been easier.

Features & Benefits of Integration with Brightcove