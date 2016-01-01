Mobile Roadie is a quick and inexpensive way for anyone to create their own iPhone or Android app in about 20 minutes. A powerful content mangement system is behind the scenes and allows for instant updating of the app's content. Core features include music, video (integrated with BC), events/tours, news, Twitter, and mailing list integration.

A Mobile Roadie client can enter their Brightcove read token and automatically suck in the videos in their BC account. They can then reorder and choose which videos to display in their iPhone App.

Features

Self service platform for creating iPhone & Android Apps

Create apps in 15 min with no programming knowledge

Starts at only $499 setup and $29/mo

CMS to update content anytime

Now fully integrated with Brightcove

Highly customizable template

Supports clients such as Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Sony

Appeals to a wide range of verticals

Available to all Brightcove editions

