Mixmoov provides a white labeled, customizable, online video editing platform that enables building products and services around it. Clients can customize readymade multi-track and storyboard interfaces along with other modules, and integrate into existing workflows. They can also build their own interface and use the Mixmoov video rendering technology as the backend. On-demand or on-premise, our award-winning platform supports creating fully integrated, branded, intuitive online video editing experiences. Providing online video editing to OVP's, OEM's, websites, media agencies, educational institutions and enterprises, Mixmoov is among the 100 companies that matter most in online video.

Used by Online Service Providers, OEMs, Media agencies, Websites and Businesses, Mixmoov is the premier Online Video Editing solution. Its award-winning technology is now available to Brightcove customers as the Video Editor for Brightcove www.cloudvideoeditor.com/brightcove.

Video Editor for Brightcove brings video editing to the cloud. You can start with a free trial and then upgrade to one of the paid plans (Express or Premium). The intuitive, drag-and-drop, browser-based studio to create and edit videos can easily integrate to your online video workflow.

Video Editor for Brightcove supports importing videos from and exporting videos to Brightcove (depending on the plan chosen and Brightcove edition). It also supports a range of sources to import media including the desktop, webcam, and social media sites. The video editor studio has easy-to-use features like effects, transitions, text, cut etc. You can also produce videos with a single click using the Automix functionality that applies a chosen style to selected media.

Videos produced can be published to Brightcove or downloaded in high quality. You can easily add your Brightcove account to the Video editor. Simply enter your Read and Write API tokens once (available depending on your Brightcove edition). Once setup, it will be your tool of choice to edit existing Brightcove videos as well as to create and publish new videos to Brightcove. The two platforms together provide an end-to-end online video solution right from content creation and editing to publishing, monetization and analytics.

Features & Benefits

Import videos from your Brightcove account (Premium plan)

Import media from other sources like desktop, webcam, microphone, Facebook, Youtube, etc.

Frame-accurate cut (Premium plan)

Automix : choose a style and the Video Editor for Brightcove automatically produces a video

Download produced videos in High Quality

Export produced videos to your Brightcove account (Premium plan)

