HubSpot
Partner Overview
With HubSpot's marketing, sales, and CRM software, you can grow like a company twice your size while connecting like a real human being. HubSpot offers a full stack of products for marketing, sales, and customer relationship management: each is powerful alone, and even better when used together. HubSpot has over 21,000 customers in 90 countries.
Integration Overview
- Integrate video view data into your marketing automation strategy and tool-set
- Capture video engagement data to fuel personalized insight and measure ROI
- Tie video viewing data to an individual for personalize lead scoring and workflows
- Create in-video lead capture forms.
Key Features
- Lead forms: Create lead forms that will appear automatically in your video player to collect new leads that are passed to HubSpot.
- Viewing Data: Video Cloud viewing data is delivered to HubSpot. This video viewing data includes metrics such as:
- Video Name
- Video ID
- Account ID (Video Cloud)
- Page URL (URL of the referring page)
- Player ID (Video Cloud player)
- Time watched
- % Watched
Learn more about driving conversions with marketing automation and video by downloading our white paper.
Brightcove Audience, Purchasable Add-on.
