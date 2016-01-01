HapYak Interactive Video
HapYak + Brightcove
HapYak lets you easily add interactions to all your videos and provides analytics that measure engagement, lead intelligence and conversion. Now digital marketers can increase the impact of video and measure the strongest signals from their audience, interactions.
Quickly and easily add Calls-to-Action, Forms, Polls/Surveys, Links, Chapter Menus and Hot-Spots to your videos across all versions of the Brightcove player. Send viewer interaction data directly to Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, and other Marketing Automation, Web Analytics and Back Office platforms to increase Lead Quality, MQLs and Conversion Rates.
Key Benefits of Interactive Video
- Measure and Optimize ROI: Track every click so you know what specific leads and prospects care about inside your videos.
- Engage, convert and delight your audience.
- Transform video from a monologue into a dialogue.
Why HapYak?
HapYak serves more interactive video and tracks more interaction data than anyone but YouTube. We work with many Brightcove customers such as General Motors, Intel Security, Oracle, Merck and more.
- Add interactivity to video in minutes with our drag-and-drop studio. No coding, IT or production support needed.
- Scalability. Interactive Templates can be applied to dozens or hundreds of Brightcove videos with one click.
- A robust library of widgets make it easy to add advanced interactions like Branching, Demo Scheduling, Click-to-Call, Click-to-Buy, Add-to-Cart, ...
- HapYak is HTML5-based and ensures interactivity across all devices. It is extensible, flexible and built for integration.
- Easily customize the style (color, font, …) of your interactions to match corporate branding.
Why Brightcove + HapYak?
HapYak is built with a suite of Brightcove-specific integrations that are unique in the interactive video world:
- Videos remain hosted and served from your Video Cloud account
- Capture lead intelligence and send it through Brightcove Video Marketing Suite into your Marketing Automation Platform (Marketo, Eloqua, etc..)
- Auto-project creation through Video Cloud integration
- Auto-publish to Gallery.
- Support for native Brightcove full-screen
- APIs enable interactivity outside of the video frame
- One-click publishing with automatic modification of updated projects in all embeds
Dedicated customer success manager experienced with Brightcove
- Free 30-day trial
- Collaborative consulting with HapYak and Brightcove success managers
- Add module to existing Brightcove contract
- Contact Brightcove Account Rep to get started