Company Overview:

Float Left provides TV app solutions that connect media companies and broadcasters to their audience through leading-edge video experiences. The company specializes in developing immersive, cross-platform applications with a strong emphasis on personalization and engagement. Since 2009, Float Left has launched hundreds of Over-the-Top and TV Everywhere applications. Select customers include Crackle, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Roku, AMC Networks and Catholic TV. Float Left has offices in Jupiter, FL and Los Angeles.

Product/Service Overview:

Float Left is a leading provider of TV app solutions. Our passion is helping companies launch over-the-top(OTT) and TV-Everywhere(TVE) services. We work with brands of all shapes and sizes. Each business has different needs and workflows. Our goal is to work with you to figure out a solution that drives brand engagement and keeps you focus on your audience.

How the Integration Works:

Float Left focuses on the front-end application development in partnership with Brightcove API integration. We work closely with Brightcove to ensure a smooth integration process that creates a unique brand experience through our user interface.

Features & Benefits of Integration:

API Integration Monetization - SVOD, AVOD Live Linear MVPD Authentication Support Search Functions Programming Guide Deep Linking Trick Play Recommendations Integration Custom Video Players Audience Measurement Cross-Device Resume User Playlists Video Snipes Hero Images and Promotions for Tentpole Programming

We work with each of our clients to fit their needs, whether through our custom application development or our managed platform solution called Flicast. Each solution is tailored to maximize the needs of our customers with the right solution for their short-term and long-term goals. Our Professional Services is based on a per sprint format that includes a dedicated team to accomplish shared goals of launching services. Our Flicast managed platform solution includes a set-up fee and monthly license fee that includes all design, development, QA testing, and certification on each OEM platform. Upon launch in each app store, we continue to support and maintain each service while add features that benefit all customers within the managed platform.