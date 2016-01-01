Evergent
Company Overview:
Evergent is the leading provider of cloud-based subscriber and partner management solutions that enable success for cloud video service providers. Evergent's carrier grade cloud-based software enables video service providers to generate more revenue, delight customers and partners, and run their back-office efficiently. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in Denver, Colorado, Hyderabad, India, and Mexico City, Mexico.
How the Integration Works:
Evergent supports a variety of hybrid authentication and customer acquisition solutions including credit card, debit coupons, e-wallet, carrier billing, cable entitlement, and more globally.
For data integration, Evergent supports SOAP and REST API's, Iframe UI for integration of B2B and B2B2C data.
Features and Benefits of Integration:
- Manage multiple partners (as Business Units)
- Manage multiple customer accounts
- Purchase Content, Non-content products, Packages and Promotions for each customer
- Flexible product/promotion configuration
- Pricing based on content metadata, sales channels, devices and offer types
- Assign different CPE Models to the customers
- Generate customer statements and invoices
- Automated batch jobs for bill processing, credit card processing, customer notifications
- and collection process
- Support all payment interfaces including CyberSource/ Authorize.Net/ PayPal /Global
- Collect/ Adyen/ Dibs to collect payments from customers (Recurring with Billing
- Agreement Id and Non-recurring billing)
- Support for all currencies
- Support for tax interfaces to collecting taxes on the purchased products/ packages by
- territory
- Support for customer ticketing entry and update at customer level and CSR level
- Support for event based emails to the customer for every action
For pricing information, contact sales@evergent.com