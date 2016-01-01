Company Overview:

Evergent is the leading provider of cloud-based subscriber and partner management solutions that enable success for cloud video service providers. Evergent's carrier grade cloud-based software enables video service providers to generate more revenue, delight customers and partners, and run their back-office efficiently. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in Denver, Colorado, Hyderabad, India, and Mexico City, Mexico.

How the Integration Works:

Evergent supports a variety of hybrid authentication and customer acquisition solutions including credit card, debit coupons, e-wallet, carrier billing, cable entitlement, and more globally.

For data integration, Evergent supports SOAP and REST API's, Iframe UI for integration of B2B and B2B2C data.

Features and Benefits of Integration:

Manage multiple partners (as Business Units)

Manage multiple customer accounts

Purchase Content, Non-content products, Packages and Promotions for each customer

Flexible product/promotion configuration

Pricing based on content metadata, sales channels, devices and offer types

Assign different CPE Models to the customers

Generate customer statements and invoices

Automated batch jobs for bill processing, credit card processing, customer notifications

and collection process

Support all payment interfaces including CyberSource/ Authorize.Net/ PayPal /Global

Collect/ Adyen/ Dibs to collect payments from customers (Recurring with Billing

Agreement Id and Non-recurring billing)

Support for all currencies

Support for tax interfaces to collecting taxes on the purchased products/ packages by

territory

Support for customer ticketing entry and update at customer level and CSR level

Support for event based emails to the customer for every action

For pricing information, contact sales@evergent.com