DigiNovations is a creative video and media production studio in Acton, Massachusetts. Based on our extensive involvement in production and storytelling, DigiNovations ranks among the most experienced production teams in New England, with a combined over 130 years experience.

Started in 2001, DigiNovations is now staffed by a team of highly experienced production veterans (four staff members are Emmy-winners).

100% of DigiNovations’ production is done on the most modern digital high-definition Cinema cameras, and digital SLRs. Our infinity green-screen studio, in-house graphics and animation department, and a state-of-the-art post-production facility, assures clients of the most up-to-date “look” for its productions at a highly efficient cost.

Our clients range from startups to Fortune 500 organziations. Some come to us for a single media need, others partner with us as a marketing ally. We have the ability to customize almost any project to a cleint's creative and budget goals.